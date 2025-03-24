Queensland gold mine nearing restart

Image: Phawat/shutterstock.com

Native Mineral Resources (NMR) is on-track to restart gold production at the Blackjack processing plant in Queensland, with the first pour targeted for the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2025).

“Our team continues to execute with strong momentum across all key areas of our Blackjack restart, on track for Q3 2025,” NMR managing director Blake Cannavo said.

“The coordinated progress on site establishment, mining studies, environmental approvals, and plant refurbishment reflects the depth of planning and capability within our project team and partners.”

Pre-commissioning is already underway, with progress made on refurbishment and upgrades at the Blackjack plant.

Equipment orders have been made, while 3D modelling of the plant layout is nearing completion to support final design validation.

Environmental and statutory compliance processes are also progressing, with key applications in place and tenement reporting up to date.

NMR has submitted its estimated rehabilitation cost application and is working on amending its environmental authority.

The company has finalised all required regulatory payments to Queensland’s Department of Resources and Department of Environment.

NMR has engaged waste management company ATC Williams to deliver the tailings storage facility bund wall, wall lift design and construction plans, with pre-construction and geotechnical investigation work commencing in the coming week.

A site-wide LiDAR (light detection and ranging) survey has also been completed to support mine planning and environmental studies.

“We’re entering a pivotal phase of development, and I’m pleased with the pace and quality of work being delivered,” Cannavo said.

“We remain focused on achieving our key milestones and look forward to keeping shareholders informed as the project continues to advance.”