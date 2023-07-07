Queensland approves new critical minerals mine

The Sconi project, an up-and-coming critical minerals mine near Townsville, Queensland, has been given the green light by the Queensland Government.

Australian Mines was recently granted the lease for the project which features high level deposits of cobalt, nickel and scandium. All are needed to manufacture batteries for the electric vehicle industry.

The Sconi project has a planned life of 30 years and will process two million tonnes of ore per year. Commissioning is planned to begin in 2028 and will support an estimated 780 jobs.

Once the site is up and running, the company expects to produce 47,000 tonnes of nickel, 7000 tonnes of cobalt and 89 tonnes of scandium oxide from the adjoining processing plant.

“Around the world communities are demanding and making the shift towards a cleaner, greener low-emission economy,” Queensland Resources Minister Scott Stewart said.

“Queensland has an abundance of the critical minerals the world needs to decarbonise. The Sconi project is a vote of confidence in Queensland’s resources sector and means more good jobs for the state’s north.

“The Queensland Government is backing the development of the state’s critical minerals sector through the recently released Queensland Critical Minerals Strategy as well as our $5 billion Copperstring 2032 electricity transmission line.

“And planning is well underway on the $75 million Queensland Resources Common User facility, a multi-user, multi- purpose warehouse designed to prove up the commercial viability of critical minerals in Queensland.”