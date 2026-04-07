Queensland accelerates ‘significant’ critical minerals project

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The Sugarbag Hill ultra-high purity quartz sand venture has been declared a prescribed project by the Queensland Government, clearing the way for faster delivery of one of the state’s most significant critical minerals initiatives.

The $515 million development is expected to generate 600 construction jobs and 140 ongoing roles across North and Far North Queensland.

The project includes a quarry at Sugarbag Hill, 17 kilometres from Forsayth, pre-processing at Mount Garnett, and further refining at the Lansdown Eco-Industrial Precinct near Townsville.

A pilot facility at Stuart and chemical storage at the Port of Townsville are also planned, supporting the export of high-quality quartz sand.

Ultra-high purity quartz is a critical input for semiconductors and other advanced manufacturing technologies.

High Purity Quartz Limited chief executive officer Stuart Jones said the prescribed project status provides certainty and aligns with Queensland’s Critical Minerals Strategy.

“This declaration allows us to progress project approvals more efficiently and with greater certainty as we move through the Detailed Feasibility Study and Engineering stage,” he said.

Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie emphasised the project’s strategic value to Queensland’s critical minerals capability.

“Declaring the Sugarbag Hill project a prescribed project ensures this development moves forward without unnecessary delays,” he said. “It will inject hundreds of millions in investment and create hundreds of jobs in regional Queensland.”

Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Dale Last highlighted the wider economic benefits.

“From the quarry to the processing facilities and at the Port of Townsville, this project will deliver long-term employment and strengthen sovereign capability in the critical minerals sector,” Last said.

Subject to approvals, High Purity Quartz Ltd aims for a final investment decision in early 2027 and construction commencement in early 2028, positioning Queensland as a global supplier of ultra-high purity quartz and reinforcing the state’s growing role in the critical minerals and advanced manufacturing industries.

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