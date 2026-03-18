Quantum battery breakthrough signals future critical minerals demand

CSIRO’s clean lab for engineering prototype quantum batteries. Image: CSIRO.

Australian researchers have taken a major step towards next-generation energy storage, developing the world’s first proof-of-concept quantum battery – a breakthrough that could reshape future demand for critical minerals.

The prototype, developed by CSIRO in collaboration with RMIT University and the University of Melbourne, demonstrates for the first time that a quantum system can charge, store and release energy – mirroring the basic functions of conventional batteries, but using fundamentally different physics.

While fully functioning quantum batteries are not yet commercially viable, the findings, published in Light: Science & Applications, point to a future where energy storage could be significantly faster, more efficient and potentially wireless.

CSIRO quantum science and technologies leader Dr James Quach, who led the research team, said the technology could dramatically change how energy is delivered and used.

“My ultimate ambition is a future where we can charge electric cars much faster than fuel petrol cars, or charge devices over long distances wirelessly,” Quach said.

A key finding of the research is a counterintuitive quantum effect: unlike conventional batteries, which typically become less efficient at scale, quantum batteries may charge faster as they increase in size.

“Our findings confirm a fundamental quantum effect that’s completely counterintuitive: quantum batteries charge faster as they get larger. Today’s batteries don’t function like that,” Quach said.

The prototype uses a multi-layered organic microcavity structure that is charged via laser, harnessing quantum mechanical principles such as superposition and entanglement rather than traditional electrochemical reactions.

For the mining sector, the implications could be significant. As quantum battery technology evolves, it is expected to drive increased demand for critical minerals including lithium, graphite, nickel and cobalt — key inputs already central to battery supply chains.

The technology could also enable future gains in decarbonisation and operational efficiencies.

With global competition intensifying around secure and scalable supply of these commodities, breakthroughs in energy storage technology could further strengthen the strategic importance of Australia’s critical minerals sector.

Although still at an early stage, the research highlights how advances in quantum science could intersect with mining, processing and downstream manufacturing — reinforcing the sector’s role in enabling future energy systems.

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