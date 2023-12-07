QRC supports future resources industry leaders

The Queensland Resources Council (QRC) hosted the state’s next generation of leaders and innovators at a camp in Brisbane last week.

The camp welcomed a high-achieving cohort of 20 soon-to-be year 12 students from across the state to explore the frontiers of mining, minerals, and energy.

Run by the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy (QMEA), the education arm of the QRC, the program aims to expand students’ understanding of the resources and energy sector through networking opportunities with fellow students and industry representatives and nurturing their leadership skills.

The students were hand-picked to be 2024 QMEA ambassadors, with the camp marking the first step in a 12-month journey of learning, networking and skills development.

“These ambitious young minds represent our future workforce who will play a pivotal role in decarbonising our sector, driving innovation and harnessing new technologies to improve safety and the sustainability of resources operations,” QRC director of skills, education and diversity Katrina-Lee Jones said.

“From trade professionals and technicians to engineers and scientists, this camp demonstrated the diverse range of job opportunities for students who are keen to challenge themselves and pursue careers that align with their values and skills.

“Over the next year, these 20 students will play an important role championing the many benefits the resources and energy sector brings to people, Queensland’s prosperity and the planet when they engage with industry stakeholders, students and the wider community.”

Participants had the opportunity to visit the headquarters of industry leaders and network with representatives from resources giants such as BHP, Glencore, Hastings, Core Resources and Genuity.

The students also took a tour of the University of Queensland (UQ) cutting-edge engineering facilities and visited the safety in mines testing and research station (Simtars) at Redbank.

The QMEA currently engages with 100 schools and is a partnership between the QRC and the Queensland Government under its gateway to industry schools program.

