QRC recognises Indigenous talent

The Queensland Resources Council (QRC) has recognised the latest Indigenous talent in the resources sector at its 2023 Indigenous Awards.

The QRC Indigenous Awards is an opportunity to celebrate leading practice Indigenous participation achievements in the Queensland resources sector.

The Exceptional Indigenous Person in Queensland Resources award was jointly won by Indigenous liaison officer for South32’s Cannington mine Danielle Kyle and plant technical operator for Glencore Queensland Metals’ Mount Isa Matthew Body.

The Indigenous Advocacy in Queensland Resources award was won by human resources manager for Petros Solutions Australia Chandel Eyre.

The Indigenous Rising Star in Queensland Resources award was won by mechatronic engineer for Thiess Alex Dyball.

The Exceptional Indigenous Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy (QMEA) Student award was won by school captain of Good Shepherd Catholic College Mount Isa Malachi Munns, who wishes to become a diesel fitter in the resources sector.

The Best Company Indigenous Initiative award was won by Shell Queensland Gas Company (QGC) for the Waalitj Indigenous scholarship program.

The Exceptional Indigenous Business in Queensland Resources award was won by BudbySmith Group, a 100 per cent owned Indigenous business by Graham Budby and Jade Smith.

QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane said that all the award winners are leading examples of the Queensland resources sector workforce that contributed $94.6 billion to the State economy in 2021–22.

“Danielle, Matthew and Chandel are making outstanding contributions to improving employment opportunities for Indigenous people in the resources sector by demonstrating that a diverse workforce is a stronger workforce,” Macfarlane said.

“While the resources sector is committed to increasing participation rates even further, I’m very pleased to see the progress being made by QRC member companies to equitably reflect the communities in which we operate.

“The resources sector is proudly the largest private employer of Indigenous men and women in Queensland, and we hope these awards will inspire more First Nations’ people into one of the many rewarding careers available.”