QRC looks to next mining generation

The Queensland Resources Council (QRC) has launched a new digital media campaign to attract young people that are passionate about the environment to bring their skills to the resources and energy sector.

The campaign is called ‘Shape Your Future, Innovate Our World’ and is fronted by sector employees working in Gladstone, Moranbah and Brisbane. It aims to demonstrate that young people have an essential role to play in reducing emissions through their values, skills and desire to make a difference.

“We are a very factual, science-based industry so science, technology, engineering and maths’ skills will get you anywhere you want to go in our sector, across a wide range of professions and trades,” QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane said.

“Resources companies are also prepared to reward talent with excellent professional development opportunities, job flexibility and high incomes, with starting salaries (between) the $100,000–$140,000 range.”

Macfarlane said there are several career opportunities in the resources and energy sector for young people who want to help build a more sustainable future.

“Resources companies are moving as fast as they can to reduce their environmental impact and lower emissions but we need more environmental scientists, geologists, metallurgists, automation specialists, engineers and tradespeople to support the massive amount of change and innovation required,” Macfarlane said.

“Fortunately, there is growing community awareness that the pathway to decarbonisation will need to be paved by the resources sector. Without our industry supplying the metals and materials needed to manufacture renewables and new green technologies, there can be no transition.

“We also need a much bigger pipeline of talent to do the work on the ground to get us to net zero by 2050, which is what this campaign is all about.”