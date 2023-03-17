QRC goes door-to-door in coal tax response

The Queensland Resources Council (QRC) will send letters to homes in Rockhampton, Townsville and Mackay detailing the impacts of the state’s coal royalty tax.

The State Government lifted the coal tax to the highest rates in the world late last year.

QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane said it is important to make Queensland residents aware of the long-term damage the royalty increase causes.

“The resources sector is critical to jobs and economic growth right across regional Queensland,” Macfarlane said.

“In Mackay, the resources sector supports 38,200 jobs, which is 61 per cent of total local employment, and contributes $7.3 billion to the city’s economy.

“In Rockhampton, the resources sector supports 10,500 jobs, which is 36 per cent of the total local employment and contributes $1.9 billion to the city’s economy.

“In Townsville, the resources sector supports 7,100 local jobs and contributes $1.1 billion to the city’s economy.”

Macfarlane called the coal tax a serious threat to companies investing in resources projects.

The decision has already forced the cancellation of billions of dollars of new resources projects in Queensland, including by major miner BHP.

“We are taking that message direct to homes in each of these cities, so people know exactly what’s at stake as the coal royalty tax increase pushes resources investment to other states and countries with much lower royalty tax regimes,” Macfarlane said.

“We encourage people to keep an eye out for the material that will be delivered to letterboxes to explain just how high the new royalty taxes are compared to our main competitors for investors, and the negative impact they are having.

“Thanks to the hard-working men and women working at mines and gas fields across Queensland, the resources sector kept the state’s economy strong during the global challenges of recent years, and last financial year contributed a record $94.6 billion.

“We want people living in Rockhampton, Mackay and Townsville to be involved in the conversation about the future of the resources sector, so our industry can continue to support regional jobs and economies for decades to come.”