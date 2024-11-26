QRC calls for streamlined project approach

Image: AdobeStock.com/meeboonstudio

The Queensland Resources Council (QRC) has issued a call to action for a more balanced and streamlined approvals process to support both new resource projects and ongoing operations.

The move is seen as essential to maintaining Queensland’s position as a leader in supplying critical minerals, metals, gas, and coal to global markets.

This comes as the QRC’s economic contribution report shows that the resource sector contributed $120.2 billion last year to the Queensland economy.

This further contributed to 554,728 jobs supported by the resources sector and $35.8 billion spent across businesses and community organisations.

The QRC’s 2024 streamlining report outlines five key drivers for reform to enhance exploration and approvals frameworks, including predictable approval timeframes, fair land access agreements, and the removal of redundant regulatory processes.

The QRC’s main goal is to establish a “one-stop shop” for explorers, developers, and operators, ensuring the resources sector can meet growing domestic and international demand.

“The world relies on commodities to drive economic growth and power the energy transition,” the QRC said. “From electric vehicles to solar panels, steel to wind turbines, resources are essential to better living standards and reduced emissions.”

The QRC emphasised that reforming Queensland’s approvals system is critical to maintaining investor confidence and fostering sustainable resource development.

By creating efficient regulatory frameworks, the sector can continue to provide jobs, support local suppliers, and deliver economic benefits to Queenslanders.

Key recommendations from the report include expanding ‘accepted development’ pathways for low-risk projects, improving pre-lodgement meetings, and introducing parallel decision-making processes to reduce delays.

Additionally, the QRC is advocating for a unified platform to streamline reporting across government agencies and up-skilling of regulatory staff to improve the quality of decision-making.

“Transparent communication and engagement through constructive and collaborative dialogue between industry, government, and other stakeholders,” the QRC said.

The QRC’s report builds on over a decade of advocacy for regulatory reform, including its first streamlining report in 2010 and follow-up efforts in 2020.

While some progress has been made, the QRC is urging the government to act decisively to ensure Queensland remains a preferred destination for resource investors.