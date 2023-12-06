QRC appoints new head

The Queensland Resources Council (QRC) has appointed a new chief executive officer to replace Ian Macfarlane, who will retire at the end of the year.

Seasoned industry leader Janette Hewson will take on the top job, bringing more than 25 years of resources experience at a senior executive level.

“Janette will lead the QRC at a time when the industry faces changes, challenges and opportunities as the sector continues to power Queensland’s economy while providing the minerals and materials needed for decarbonisation,” QRC board president Adam Lancey said.

“Under her leadership, the QRC will continue to prioritise and promote the highest industry standards in health and safety, diversity and inclusion and environmentally responsible operating practices.

“The QRC will also continue to promote the importance of the resources sector to the long-term future of Queensland and advocate for policy to ensure the industry has the certainty and stability to keep investing in projects and skills.”

Hewson’s most recent role was executive vice president, ESG (environmental, social and governance) at Santos and she has previously held senior positions with global resources companies South32 and Peabody Energy.

She has also held numerous state and national board and industry association roles throughout her career, including on the QRC board.

“It’s an immense privilege to represent an industry that underpins the Queensland economy and supports the jobs of more than 530,000 people,” Hewson said.

“For this to continue, we need all stakeholders focused on industry stability and the ongoing, long-term jobs and business opportunities our sector can provide.

“I wish Ian Macfarlane all the best in his retirement, and I look forward to leading the QRC into its next exciting chapter.”

