QRC appoints new board leader

The Queensland Resources Council (QRC) has appointed Adam Lancey as the new president of its board.

Lancey has over 20 years of experience in the mining industry and is currently serving as BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) asset president, a role that he was appointed to in September.

In this role, he is responsible for the safe operations of BMA’s seven mines in Queensland’s Bowen Basin, local rail infrastructure, the Moranbah Airport and the Hay Point Coal Terminal in Mackay.

“I’m passionate about mining and in particular the role of the Queensland resources sector and take a huge amount of pride in being part of an industry that contributes so much to Queensland’s economy and local communities,” Lancey said.

“Queensland has the high-quality resources the world needs to keep growing and decarbonising, so our industry has a bright future.

“But the resources sector faces headwinds from inflationary pressures, unpredictable weather and unexpected policy changes, which only makes it more important that we work collectively to ensure we have the certainty and stability to keep investing in the projects and skills that create local jobs and drive the economy forward.”

Lancey is replacing outgoing QRC board president and genuity managing director Brent Gunther, who is stepping down after four years as board president. He will remain a director on the QRC board.

Gunther welcomed Lancey’s appointment and said the QRC will continue acting as a strong voice for Queensland’s resources sector.

“The resources sector supports one in six jobs in Queensland so it’s important for our industry to continue to attract new investment and be the driving force behind the state economy,” he said.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.