QME panels set to progress industry conversations

The event is a chance for mining professionals to get together to hear from industry experts. Image: QME

Australia’s largest regional mining event, the Queensland Mining and Engineering Exhibition (QME), returns this month to the Mackay Showgrounds, raising the standard with its largest-ever seminar series.

From July 23–25, the free-to-attend seminar series hosted by Komatsu will feature 13 panel discussions with an impressive lineup of high-profile speakers from the C-suite to peak bodies, research and industry associations.

QME showcases over 300 suppliers and attracts thousands of visitors with its exhibits, showcases and seminars designed to inspire innovation and connection.

The seminar series runs across all three days of the exhibition, covering a wide range of industry topics from mining royalties to sustainability milestones and mental health and wellbeing.

The panel taking place on Tuesday July 23 will start discussions off with a bang, as the Bowen Basin Mining Club director Jodie Currie moderates a panel on royalties and their impact to Queensland.

The panelists include Whitehaven Coal managing director Paul Flynn, Queensland Resources Council chief executive officer Janette Hewson, Commodity Insights director – research and consulting Dr Matt Anderson and Minerals Council of Australia chief economist Dr Ross Lambie.

Currie said the panel’s discussion will probe the flow-on effects of changes to Queensland’s royalties scheme, also looking at alternative approaches for alternative outcomes.

“It’s no secret that the Queensland industry has felt the impacts of royalties and the associated policy and risk environment affecting investor confidence levels over the last few years,” Currie said.

“I’m looking forward to frank discussion and key insights on real issues for the sector at QME, starting with this panel opportunity.”

Hewson will be making her first appearance at 2024 QME in her new role at QRC.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of QME this year at a time when there are many opportunities, and also some challenges, ahead for the industry,” Hewson said. “It’s fantastic to have this platform to share insights and discuss the way forward for our sector together.”

Later on Tuesday, a panel will discuss trends that are reshaping Queensland’s mining landscape, and the opportunities they present to build a sustainable mining sector.

The discussion will dive into volatile commodity prices, decarbonisation, corporate social responsibility, and emerging demand in the Indo-Pacific.

Panel moderator Kate Dickson is the general manager of operations at the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies. Dickson noted the quality of panelists and the value she feels they will bring to the conversation.

“We want people to walk away from this with an ambition of considering economic rehabilitation and prioritising environmental responsibility to reinforce the health of ecosystems and communities,” Dickson said. “Get this right and it will lead to longevity and sustainability of the mining industry.

“The quality on this panel speaks for itself, with Export Finance Australia Queensland state director Adam Pearce, Heritage Minerals corporate secretary Peter Mellor, Turner & Townsend director, ESG (environmental, social, and governance) and sustainability Beth Schutz, and Pembroke Resources general manager – ESG and sustainability Melanie Saul.”

The panel discussions taking place on Wednesday July 24 will cover ground in safety and collaboration, with one panel discussing mining’s future workforce and how industry and academia can build the next generation of miners.

Moderated by Murton Consulting partner Bec Murton, this panel features Mining and Automotive Skills Alliance executive director workforce strategy and industry engagement Jan Norberger, CQUniversity Associate Dean – School of Trades Robert Buttery and Mynesight general manager Larnie Mackay.

Mackay said in her role at training company Mynesight, the need for practical training is more obvious than ever.

“The mining industry needs to work together to train new and existing workers with practical and career advancing skills for now and the future, including AI (artificial intelligence) and remote operations,” Mackay said.

“We also have a significant role to play in educating young people about the wide variety of fulfilling careers that we offer, the different paths that can be taken to build a career and that those careers will be around for many years to come.”

Other panel discussions in the seminar series focus on mapping the future of mining, bolstering women’s representation in mining, technical topics including water and tailings management, and investing in mental health and well-being.

QME also hosts a range of other activities and events alongside across the three days of the exhibition, including networking drinks, technology talks and free engineering masterclass sessions.

The seminar series is free to attend with free registration to QME. Registering online ahead of time is recommended to avoid queueing at the gate. QME runs from July 23 to 25 at the Mackay Showgrounds.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.