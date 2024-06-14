QME launches free engineering masterclass

QME will be held from July 23–25 at the Mackay Showgrounds. Image: QME

The Queensland Mining and Engineering Exhibition (QME) has announced an engineering-exclusive masterclass series to be held at the 2024 event from July 23-25.

Hosted at the gateway to the Bowen Basin in Mackay, the 2024 engineering masterclasses are relevant to different aspects of the role of engineers.

In the session focused on supervision, statutory trainer and assessor Hamish Beattie will speak to the broad number of personnel responsible for safety, welfare, productivity, and compliance.

He will discuss how a mining organisation can plan for efficiency and profitability through effective supervision.

Beattie will also present a masterclass on hazard identification, including a roadmap for improved hazard identification and risk perception, to implement effective and reliable controls.

In a more practical workshop on bulk material handling, engineers will explore the role of belt conveyor component testing in designing and optimising conveyor systems, as well as typical issues and how they can be prevented.

University of Newcastle-based non-profit specialised consultancy TUNRA Bulk Solids’ Priscilla Freire said the masterclasses are designed to be practical, engineering-specific and made to complement some of the technologies on display at QME.

“When you’re attending an event like QME and being exposed to new technology, gaining an understanding of how the combination of material and components affects belt conveyor utilisation is important, especially to optimise and streamline your belt conveyor operations,” she said.

QME Exhibition director Samantha Martin said that the engineering masterclasses are the icing on the cake of what was already an ideal event for engineers at every level.

“Engineers will love the large-scale mining equipment on display this year from Hastings Deering, Komatsu, and Hitachi Construction Machinery,” she said.

“They will also get a chance to see the latest innovations paving the way for future mining technology in the decarbonisation showcase, and can have face-to-face conversations with major mining companies, including Anglo American, BHP + BMA, Bravus, BUMA, Glencore, Mackellar Group and Whitehaven Coal in the Mining House Pavilion.”

If hundreds of exhibition stalls and a dedicated opportunity for continuous professional development weren’t enough, engineers can build important career-strengthening connections and unwind at QME’s multiple networking events, such as the QME opening party and the Queensland Mining Awards.

Entry to QME 2024 is entirely free, but the masterclasses require registration.

The sessions will benefit engineers at every level, from students and graduates to management and site personnel.

See the full program and register to attend at www.qmeexpo.com.au.