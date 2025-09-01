QME 2026 welcomes key partnership

QME 2024 saw more than 5000 visitors descend on Mackay Showgrounds. Image: Prime Creative Media

Following a record-breaking attendance in 2024, QME is poised to live up to its reputation as Australia’s largest regional mining event when it returns in 2026.

Now fully integrated under the Prime Creative Media banner, the Queensland Mining and Engineering Exhibition (QME) 2026 is gearing up to be the go-to destination to witness supplier innovation and the world-class capabilities of the state’s mining industry.

To be held at the Mackay Showgrounds from July 21–23, QME 2026 will comprise an expansive exhibition, live demonstrations, and curated networking opportunities.

When discussing how QME has maintained its position as the largest regional mining event in Australia, Prime Creative Media marketing manager – mining events Rebecca Todesco said its success comes down to the strength and industry pride it represents.

“It’s where the entire sector comes together – from operators to innovators – to connect, collaborate and showcase what’s next,” Todesco said.

“There’s a certain energy when the industry gathers in one place for QME that comes from shared challenges, bold ideas and a collective drive to lead the way forward.”

Making its return for 2026 is the free-to-attend seminar series, which is expected to provide direct benefit to several mining functions.

“QME’s free-to-attend seminar series will feature industry experts addressing the current needs of the industry and offer insight on the latest issues most important to the mining sector in Queensland,” Todesco said.

“We’ll be working closely with our industry partners and tapping into the editorial strength of our leading publications to bring together an insightful, impactful conference.”

QME 2026 is looking to bring in more exhibitors, broader content and increased initiatives for industry connection, including networking opportunities for delegates.

“We’re engaging with attendees, exhibitors and the industry to understand what makes QME so valued,” Todesco said.

“The focus for 2026 is on keeping everything people know and love about the event but pushing it further. That means refining the experience, enhancing the content, and creating more meaningful opportunities to connect.

“Attendees and exhibitors of QME 2026 can expect the kind of networking people know, love and have come to rely on, and the energy that only happens when the right people are in the same place at the same time.

“The 2026 event will take that to the next level.”

Following a successful rebooking phase, QME 2026 is officially open to the industry.

“QME gives companies and organisations the opportunity to raise their profile in the Queensland mining industry by facilitating face-to-face engagement with existing and potential customers,” Todesco said.

“Exhibiting at QME will put their business in front of thousands of leading mining professionals looking for the latest products and solutions.”

QME 2026 has also received significant industry backing, with the Queensland Resources Council (QRC) returning as an official association partner.

Known as a leading voice for the state’s resources sector, QRC will use QME 2026 as a platform to advocate for a sustainable regulatory environment and promote excellence in health, safety, environmental performance, diversity and industry leadership.

It will also use the event to highlight the major contributions the resources sector makes to the Mackay and the central Queensland economy.

“QME is now a major event on the Queensland resources calendar and, as the industry’s peak body, QRC is proud to be involved as the official association partner,” QRC chief executive officer Janette Hewson said.

“The exhibition also takes the resources sector to the wider public and shares the innovation and world best practices that are homegrown in the Queensland resources sector.

“QRC encourages industry members to get behind this event which is being held in the heart of one of Queensland’s powerhouse resources regions.”

QRC will have a presence at the QME 2026 exhibition floor, and Hewson will participate in the event’s conference program by delivering a keynote address.

“I am looking forward to QRC playing a part in QME 2026, showcasing what’s best about our sector and the opportunities we have to secure a strong future for the industry as global demand continues for all of our commodities,” Hewson said.

QME 2026 takes place in Mackay from July 21–23. Head here to take part in the event.