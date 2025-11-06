QME 2026 set to power up Mackay

Image: Prime Creative Media

The Queensland Mining and Engineering Exhibition (QME) 2026 is set to power up Mackay as Australia’s premier regional mining showcase.

Taking place from 21–23 July 2026 at the Mackay Showgrounds, the must-attend event is backed by strong industry support and has seen a surge in early exhibitor bookings.

With 85 per cent of exhibition space already sold, QME 2026 is shaping up to be one of the biggest editions in the event’s 30-year history.

The show will feature hundreds of leading suppliers and innovators, including Hitachi Construction Machinery, Milwaukee Tool, Epiroc, Hastings Deering, Brooks/XCMG, and Flexco Australia, alongside a host of returning exhibitors such as ATOM, Regal Rexnord, and WEG Industries.

The event has the backing of key industry partners including the Queensland Resources Council (QRC) and the Bowen Basin Mining Club (BBMC), reinforcing QME’s role as the central meeting point for Queensland’s mining and mining equipment, technology and services (METS) sectors.

QRC chief executive officer Janette Hewson said in a statement that QME plays a vital role in showcasing world-class innovation and highlighting the mining industry’s contribution to the Mackay region and Queensland’s economy – and will be delivering a keynote address as part of the 2026 conference program.

Returning features such as the QME Mining Pavilion and the free-to-attend leadership series— sponsored by Hitachi Construction Machinery — will provide platforms for mining companies, contractors, and thought leaders to share insights and forge connections.

Prime Creative Media show director of mining events Rebecca Todesco said anticipation is building rapidly.

“QME is where innovation, collaboration, and opportunity come together. There’s a unique energy when the industry gathers in Mackay—it’s where the sector’s biggest deals and boldest ideas are realised.”

With excitement building and space filling fast, QME 2026 is the must-attend event for anyone serious about mining in Queensland.

It’s not too late to get involved, but hurry: spaces won’t last! Visit queenslandminingexpo.com.au/getinvolved