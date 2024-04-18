QME 2024 registrations now open

Image: agnormark/stock.adobe.com

Registrations are now open for the 2024 Queensland Mining and Engineering Exhibition (QME).

Every two years, QME takes over the heart of Mackay, held this year from 23-25 July 2024.

This year’s exhibition is setting benchmarks across event size, exhibitors and speakers, with a super-sized floor plan already promising attendees the ultimate opportunity for connection and competitive advantage in the Queensland mining industry.

QME’s indoor expo is set to break records, with the current space nearing maximum capacity and a third pavilion being opened to accommodate the growing interest from exhibitors.

Indoor pavilions will feature hundreds of exhibitors, including Haynes, ATOM, Pirtek, and Flexco. The outdoor expo will be the largest in the event’s history, with Hastings Deering, Komatsu and Hitachi displaying large-scale equipment for attendees to see first-hand.

The QME action kicks off with a welcome function, sponsored by Hastings Deering and hosted by the Queensland Resources Council.

“We are delighted to support this year’s exhibition as it brings together so many of our industry leaders and innovators under one roof in Mackay,” Hastings Deering managing director and chief executive officer Mark Scott said.

“QME’s opening function marks the start of a great program of events and provides delegates with an opportunity to connect and collaborate with each other as we continue to drive progress across our industry.”

In new additions to QME for 2024, the Decarbonisation Showcase is focused on helping companies meet growing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) requirements by promoting smart and sustainable solutions with displays from Commodore Australia, Earthtrack Group and Parker.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet and network with major mining producers and contractors including Anglo American, BHP and BMA, Glencore, Whitehaven Coal, MacKellar Group, BUMA and Bravus, in the Mining House Pavilion.

Registrations for QME attendees have opened this week. Register for free to attend the exhibition and seminar series by visiting the QME website: queenslandminingexpo.com.au