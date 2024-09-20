Qld Government works to boost critical minerals industry

Image: Joaquin Corbalan P/stock.adobe.com

The Queensland Government has given a boost to the critical minerals industry with the announcement of a new partnership with the University of Queensland’s (UQ) sustainable minerals institute.

The partnership will include an $8 million research program as part of the Critical Minerals and Circular Economy Research Alliance which will see it drive identification, discovery and development of critical minerals.

The projects will focus on creating a critical minerals circular economy, from mining resources to processing them, and finally manufacturing them into renewable technologies for Queensland to decarbonise.

“We want to create a critical minerals industry where we are not only mine and process the minerals here but also make the renewable technologies like solar panels and batteries by Queenslanders for Queenslanders,” Queensland Resources and Critical Minerals Minister Scott Stewart said.

“With our $315 million Queensland critical minerals strategy we’re well on our way to achieving this dream but we can’t do it alone.

“UQ’s Sustainable Minerals Institute is world renowned, and we want to work with their researchers to develop new ways to identify and develop critical minerals resources in Queensland.”

Stewart said the research programs will also help the partnership go beyond simply digging up minerals, allowing it to create a true circular economy model for this new industry.

“This is about setting up setting up the next chapter in Queensland’s resources story in a way that is efficient, sustainable and fair while securing the jobs of the future.”

SMI director Rick Valenta said building a responsible critical minerals industry and robust value chain from source to product within Queensland will need enhanced efficiency and the adoption of circular economy practices.

“We are looking forward to working with the Department of Resources as well as industry and research partners to develop innovative and clean pathways that cement Queensland as a world leader in responsible critical mineral production,” Valenta said.