Qld Government committed to streamlining mining approvals

The newly formed Queensland Resources Cabinet Committee has met with key stakeholders to discuss ways to increase efficiency across the state’s resources sector.

One of the Queensland Government’s 100-day plan commitments following the recent state election was to establish the Resources Cabinet Committee (RCC).

The RCC – which is chaired by Queensland Natural Resources and Mines Minister Dale Last – is considering policies and initiatives to maintain and improve the competitiveness of Queensland’s resources sector and the value of its supply chain.

In working towards this objective, the RCC has met with representatives from the Queensland Resources Council, Coal Australia, Australian Energy Producers, and the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies.

Each industry body representative put forward targeted proposals that aim to reduce mining project delays and streamline the approvals process – both of which are key priorities of the RCC.

Reflecting on the discussion meeting, Last said industry leaders want better certainty and decision-making across the Queensland resources sector, as well as greater opportunities for regional growth.

“The (Queensland) Government backs our mining and gas industries and the thousands of families across regional Queensland whose livelihoods depend on a strong resources sector,” Last said.

“We are committed to working in consultation and collaboratively with key industry stakeholders to find improvements to the mining approvals system and ensuring projects aren’t left to languish for years without a decision.

“The Resources Cabinet Committee is getting on with the job, delivering a system that is efficient, transparent and pro-investment. This will ensure resource project proponents can invest with confidence to create jobs and support regional economies.”

Peak industry bodies recently welcomed the Queensland Government’s decision to withdraw the mining lease objections review in favour of moving it under the RCC’s responsibilities, reducing potential regulation duplication and further approval delays.

