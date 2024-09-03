Purple trays hit the pit at Carmichael

Image: Bravus

Bravus Mining and Resources has unveiled the newest, and biggest, peer supporters for the industry-leading mental health program run at its Carmichael mine in central Queensland.

Bravus Mining and Resources health and safety manager Graeme Furnell said two of the operation’s fleet of 200-tonne CAT 796AC mining trucks had been fitted with trays painted in ‘peer supporter purple’ to remind the workforce that support is available should they be going through a tough time.

“More than 1200 workers live at Carmichael during their swing and over time we’ve built a great sense of community among the people here,” Furnell said.

“A big part of that is we all look after each other’s mental health and wellbeing while we’re at work and away from our usual support networks, and fundamental to that is our peer supporter program.

“Everyone needs an avenue to get things off their chest and the beauty of the peer-on-peer support system is it builds on existing relationships.

“There’s no need to worry about judgment – you’re just talking to a mate who has the skills and training to listen, and, if necessary, help you access the primary care services we partner with.

“Adding the two haul trucks to our contingent of peer supporters is another highly visual way of reminding the workforce that support is available if they’re going through a tough time.”

The Carmichael mine peer supporter program is a whole-of-operation initiative, with representatives in the mining and maintenance space with MacKellar Group, at the coal handling and preparation plant through DRA Global, and within the site’s accommodation villages with Sodexo Australia.

MacKellar service truck operator Sarah Payne said she volunteered to be a Carmichael peer supporter because of her passion for people and her workmates.

“People often come to me for a chat, and that’s what I’m here for—to help a mate,” Payne said. “If they walk away from our conversation with a smile or feeling lighter, then I know I’ve done my job.

“Every peer supporter participates in training to make sure we have the strategies, skills, and processes to be able to effectively provide support for others under stress.

“Importantly, we’re also taught how to look after ourselves as part of the program.”

The special peer supporter trays were manufactured and painted by Rockhampton’s SMW Group, supporting the local employment of more than 50 skilled tradespeople.

“To put one of these 796 trays together is ongoing employment for 54 of our boilermakers and welders,” SMW Group chief executive officer Cameron Tragardh said.

“We’ve had a long and successful relationship with Bravus, and we congratulate the team on this mental health initiative and for continuing to support Australian-made and local manufacturing.”