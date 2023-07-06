Providing training for product longevity

When it comes to site safety, productivity, downtime reduction and minimisation of maintenance costs, one of the key factors that plays into all of the aforementioned is the correct handling and maintenance of operational equipment.

Gaining a greater understanding of the equipment being utilised on a site can assist in improving site healthy and safety and instil maintenance and handling practices that can increase equipment longevity.

AusProof offers a training package that is designed to help an employee improve their knowledge and understanding of high and low voltage electrical cable couplers.

When it comes to the way in which a piece of equipment is handled and maintained, it can have major and potentially lasting impacts on an operational site. The improper handling and maintenance of equipment can result in negative impacts to site safety and productivity, as well as potentially increasing downtime and associated maintenance costs. With AusProof’s Training Scheme, its aim is to instead create positive impacts to site operations and OH&S practices.

No equipment or machinery can be expected to perform without correct handling and maintenance, something that is particularly important when dealing with electrical cable couplers of any rating range. Gaining a greater understanding and respect of the products offered by AusProof can assist to improve the safety, quality, and longevity of their use.

Each of the course modules offered by AusProof are designed to be quick and to the point, taking on average approximately 15 minutes each. The Training Scheme has no set duration or completion date, with the course able to be completed over a period of time. In order to provide a better understanding of electrical cable couplers, the modules within this training package have been split into two separate areas.

First is the theory portion of the training package. Consisting of 12 modules, the information provided within this first half of the course includes an overview of AusProof, knowledge on flameproof paths, phase segregation, stress control and terminations, type and routine testing, handling and maintenance, and more.

The second portion of the training package is the practical aspect. This portion of the course consists of eight modules and includes product-specific installation training, such as for AusProof’s 22kilovolt (kV) coupler and its PL plugs and receptacles.

Usually the saying is ‘cash is king’. In this instance, ‘information is king’. The skill and confidence an employee has with an AusProof product grows along with their knowledge.

Fostering the correct handling and maintenance of high and low voltage electrical cable couplers is beneficial not only to the individual employee, but to the site as a whole. For further information on AusProof’s Training Scheme, and the positive impact it can have on your site, get in touch with your local state sales representative. The contact details for each region’s representative is available on the AusProof website.

Contact details:

AusProof

Address: 6 Shona Avenue, Clinton QLD 4680

Phone: (07) 4978 4000

Website: www.ausproof.com.au

Facebook: AusProofAustralia

LinkedIn: AusProof