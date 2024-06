Image: Aggreko

Located in a remote area of Western Australia, nestled amid challenging terrain and extreme temperatures, Northern Star Resources’ Porphyry gold mine faced the daunting task of reducing diesel consumption while operating within stringent space constraints.

With the aim of both minimising environmental impact and cost, the site embarked on a strategic initiative to overhaul its energy consumption practices.

To learn about the solution implemented by Aggreko, please download the case study below.