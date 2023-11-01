Proven technology for accident prevention with Strata

Strata’s HazardAVERT, featured at the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) in Sydney, is a global leading mine safety technology for proximity detection and collision avoidance. This electromagnetic safety system protects over 40,000 people daily across multiple industrial operations around the world.

It is built for both underground and surface mining environments and is suitable for use on any type and size of mobile machinery. HazardAVERT meets EMESRT level nine requirements for automatic slowing and stopping, which ensures the highest level of safety for people working in and around heavy machinery.

Watch the video below through the form to learn more.