Protecting the coal mill by monitoring carbon monoxide and oxygen

Process monitoring at the preheater. Image: SICK.

Carbon monoxide (CO) and oxygen (O 2 ) measurement in the coal pulverizer is important for early warning of a smoldering fire and/or a leak in the inertisation structure.

The MKAS analyser from SICK is equipped with an explosion-protected sampling probe and is the ideal solution for this measuring task. The SIDOR gas analyzer provides simultaneous measurements of O 2 and CO.

An important feature is the stability of the optical measuring apparatus, which allows routine adjustments to be made using only ambient air or inert gas.

The MKAS gas analyser is used to measure a wide variety of exhaust gas parameters. The MKAS can be individually configured to suit the application-specific requirements.

Whether used for continuous emission monitoring or as a process gas analyzer, the individual components can be precisely tailored to customer requirements. MKAS is available in a standard size or as a space-saving compact version.

Fields of application

measurements in raw or clean gas

measurements in process gases

emissions monitoring, compliant with current EU (European Union) directives.

Customer benefits

customisable to the measuring task thanks to the modular design

proven system components ensures high reliability

comprehensive service packages available, including installation and commissioning.

Key features

analyzers and measured parameters can be retrofitted at any time

available in a standard size or as a space-saving compact version

meets the requirements for an automated measurement structure according to EU standards

sample gas bypass for very short response times.

