Protecting the coal mill by monitoring carbon monoxide and oxygen

Carbon monoxide (CO) and oxygen (O2) measurement in the coal pulverizer is important for early warning of a smoldering fire and/or a leak in the inertisation structure.
The MKAS analyser from SICK is equipped with an explosion-protected sampling probe and is the ideal solution for this measuring task. The SIDOR gas analyzer provides simultaneous measurements of O2 and CO.
An important feature is the stability of the optical measuring apparatus, which allows routine adjustments to be made using only ambient air or inert gas.
The MKAS gas analyser is used to measure a wide variety of exhaust gas parameters. The MKAS can be individually configured to suit the application-specific requirements.
Whether used for continuous emission monitoring or as a process gas analyzer, the individual components can be precisely tailored to customer requirements. MKAS is available in a standard size or as a space-saving compact version.
Fields of application
- measurements in raw or clean gas
- measurements in process gases
- emissions monitoring, compliant with current EU (European Union) directives.
Customer benefits
- customisable to the measuring task thanks to the modular design
- proven system components ensures high reliability
- comprehensive service packages available, including installation and commissioning.
Key features
- analyzers and measured parameters can be retrofitted at any time
- available in a standard size or as a space-saving compact version
- meets the requirements for an automated measurement structure according to EU standards
- sample gas bypass for very short response times.
