Protecting people and the planet: sustainable solutions in PPE

Image: Mechanix Wear

Landfills are and continue to be a growing problem, both in Australia and globally.

A lot of waste is generated by Australian households (14 million tonnes), but even more is generated by Australia’s commercial and industrial sector. According to the National Waste Report 2022, industry generated over 32.8 million tonnes of waste in 2020–2021.

What can industry do?

Companies currently have two major strategies they can take to reduce landfill impact:

Companies that make physical products or equipment can increase the durability and lifetime of their products, thereby reducing the amount of waste that gets tossed into landfills

More products can be made using recyclable materials, or they can be broken down and recycled for post-use

What is Mechanix Wear doing?

Australia’s recycling rate has increased by 57 per cent over the last 15 years, and Mechanix Wear wants to help that rate improve. This will be done in two main ways:

Firstly, Mechanix Wear is currently designing and releasing more gloves that use recycled materials. Our SpeedKnit Eco range is one such line. Partially made using materials from recycled bottles, the SpeedKnit Eco S6DE58 general-purpose gloves offer both high abrasion resistance and high dexterity while being safe for the environment.

Secondly, Mechanix Wear has partnered with Upparel, Australia’s most trusted textile recycling company, to recycle used Mechanix Wear gloves. Gloves will be picked up on-site and provided to Upparel for breaking down and processing into various useable products.

Want to learn more about Mechanix Wear’s extensive line of hand protection and eco-friendly initiatives?

Visit Mechanix Wear at Booth 42 at the Queensland Mining Industry Health and Safety Conference, held on the Gold Coast between August 18–21.