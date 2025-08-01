Prospect Awards set to shine at Adelaide Oval

Hancock Iron Ore (formerly known as Roy Hill) took home the Excellence in Mine Safety, OH&S award in 2024. Image: Prime Creative Media

The 2025 Australian Mining Prospect Awards is returning this September, celebrating the industry’s most outstanding achievements in safety, innovation, and leadership.

Coinciding with the second night of Asia-Pacific’s International Mining Exhibition (AIMEX), this year’s Australian Mining Prospect Awards promises to be one of the biggest celebrations in the event’s history.

For more than a decade, the Prospect Awards has stood as a national platform that recognises excellence across mining in areas such as environmental performance, community engagement, technology, safety and leadership.

And the 2025 iteration of the awards promises to be no different.

Taking place at Adelaide Oval, the 2025 Prospect Awards will honour the people and projects shaping the future of mining.

Driving innovation and impact

Among those who understand the significance of the Prospect Awards first-hand is Hancock Iron Ore’s head of health and safety Paul Slocombe, whose team took home the 2024 Excellence in Mine Safety, OH&S award.

“Winning this award was incredibly rewarding for our team,” Slocombe said.

“Professionally, it validated the hard work and innovation that went into the ‘Safer Summer’ campaign. It showed that a proactive, people-led approach to health and safety can make a real impact.

“Many of our frontline teams contributed to this campaign, and to have that collective effort recognised was a proud moment for everyone involved.”

The ‘Safer Summer’ initiative was designed to address a recurring challenge faced during the warmer months in the Pilbara region of Western Australia: the increase in incidents linked to extreme temperatures and seasonal distractions.

“We knew we needed a fresh approach, one that empowered our people to lead the charge,” Slocombe said.

“We rolled out monthly safety themes alongside the ‘We Care Team Safety Challenge’ – a competition that encouraged teams to identify, implement and share new hazard controls.

“It was backed by strong leadership engagement and a clear, consistent communication strategy that made safety a shared responsibility.”

Honouring the past, celebrating the future

Slocombe said the 2024 Prospect Awards ceremony was a reminder of the breadth and diversity of innovation taking place across the Australian mining sector.

“It was a fantastic atmosphere and a celebration of the people driving change across our industry,” he said.

“What stood out was the diversity of projects recognised, from safety and innovation to inclusion and environmental performance.”

For organisations considering a nomination in this year’s Prospect Awards, Slocombe encourages teams to reflect on their progress and communicate their impact clearly.

“Don’t underestimate the power of storytelling,” he said. “Share how your initiative made a tangible difference, not just in metrics but in mindset.

“Focus on what sets your approach apart, and how you’ve engaged people at every level.

“The best safety programs aren’t just top-down – they’re lived and led by the people on the ground.”

Slocombe believes the real power of the Prospect Awards lies in its ability to bring visibility to work that might otherwise remain behind the scenes.

“The awards give visibility to the innovations, the leadership, and the everyday commitment that keeps our people safe and our operations strong,” Slocombe said.

“These awards help set a benchmark, spark new ideas, and most importantly, recognise the people who are making a difference, whether on the frontline or behind the scenes.

“It’s a great way to bring people together to not just to celebrate, but connect, share insights and continue lifting the standard across the industry.”

The 2025 Australian Mining Prospect Awards takes place on September 24 in Adelaide as part of AIMEX. To get tickets, visit prospectawards.com.au/get-involved

This feature appeared in the August 2025 issue of Australian Mining.