Prospect Awards moves to Adelaide for AIMEX 2025

The Asia-Pacific’s International Mining Exhibition host the Australian Mining Prospect Awards in 2025. Image: Prime Creative Media

As part of the successful bid to host Asia-Pacific’s International Mining Exhibition (AIMEX) for the next decade, Adelaide will also welcome the Australian Mining Prospect Awards in 2025.

Known as the mining industry’s most esteemed and prestigious awards program, the annual Prospect Awards has been recognising and celebrating the excellence and success of the companies and individuals across the resources sector for more than a decade.

Prime Creative Media marketing manager of mining events Rebecca Todesco said the glittering black-tie gala event will take place on the second night of AIMEX 2025, providing delegates the chance to get behind their peers.

“The Prospect Awards are the premium awards ceremony for the Australian industry, so bringing them across to coincide with our history-making event in South Australia was a natural decision,” Todesco said.

“As well as our commitment to building industries, Prime Creative Media is dedicated to supporting the individuals and organisations that drive them and a big part of that is celebrating industry excellence.

“Building on the success of last year, we’re taking the awards up a notch for 2025, with an extra award category and a spectacular awards program to really celebrate those excelling and going above and beyond.”

As well as the change in location, the Prospect Awards has increased its categories, with industry achievements celebrated across 12 different awards categories. These are:

Indigenous and Community Engagement

Excellence in IIOT Application

Excellence in Environmental Management and Sustainability

Excellence in Mine Safety

OH&S Innovative Mining Solution

Safety Advocate of the Year

Project Lead of the Year

Outstanding Mine Performance

Engineering Success of the Year

Discovery of the Year Lifetime

Achievement Award

Australian Mine of the Year

“The Prospect Awards are the mining industry’s night of nights,” Todesco said.

“It’s the perfect chance to get your colleagues together, grab a table, have a boogie and show up for the people doing great work across the industry.”

The Australian Mining Prospect Awards will be held on September 24. If you’d like to be involved, contact Danny Jennings on 0435 963 075 or via email danny.jennings@primecreative.com.au.