Prospect Awards announces new venue for 2025

It’s a year of firsts for the Australian Mining Prospect Awards, with the move to South Australia and the concurrence with Asia-Pacific’s International Mining Exhibition (AIMEX) already making history.

For more than a decade, the Australian Mining Prospect Awards have been the only national awards program to celebrate those who are bringing excellence and innovation to the resources sector.

Further affirming that the 2025 event will be bigger and better than ever; this year’s Australian Mining Prospect Awards will be held at one of South Australia’s most legendary landmarks: the Adelaide Oval.

Before the official portion of the evening commences, attendees will be invited to enjoy a networking cocktail hour with sweeping views of Adelaide’s riverbank precinct and panoramic views of the city.

Prime Creative Media marketing manager of mining events Rebecca Todesco said that when the came time to select a location to hold the Australian Mining Prospect Awards, it was impossible to look past Adelaide’s signature landmark.

“The move to South Australia is a big deal, and we wanted a location that would symbolise the relocation and be a fitting host for such a monumental celebration,” Todesco said.

“When considering the famous landmarks of Adelaide, few are more iconic than Adelaide Oval, making it the perfect place to hold our prestigious awards.

“What better way to celebrate excellence in the industry than at such a significant location?”

The Australian Mining Prospect Awards will be held on the second night of AIMEX and is the glittering jewel in the crown of mining industry awards programs.

Coinciding with the 2025 theme of ‘bigger and better’, this year’s Australian Mining Prospect Awards will offer an expanded program of 12 categories:

Indigenous and Community Engagement

Excellence in IIOT Application

Excellence in Environmental Management and Sustainability

Excellence in Mine Safety

OH&S Innovative Mining Solution

Safety Advocate of the Year

Project Lead of the Year

Outstanding Mine Performance

Engineering Success of the Year

Discovery of the Year Lifetime

Achievement Award

Australian Mine of the Year

Major sponsors like Sandvik, Bonfiglioli, ifm and SEW Eurodrive are back on board for 2025, once again celebrating and recognising the deserving nominees and winners making a difference in their industry.

To nominate an individual going above and beyond in the industry visit the Prospect Awards website or to find out how you can get involved, contact Danny Jennings on 0435 963 075 or via email danny.jennings@primecreative.com.au.

