Promising results at Legacy’s Drake project

Legacy Minerals has confirmed the potential of its Drake epithermal gold-silver project through a stage one scoping study.

The scoping study has demonstrated the project’s value for resource and exploration opportunities with expansions made possible through established infrastructure.

With a base case $4250-per-ounce (oz) gold price, the pre-tax net present value (NPV) has increased to $303 million. At $5000/oz, the pre-tax NPV stands at $404 million.

The project is set to deliver a 5.5-year mine life, with 32,230oz of gold to be produced per year at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $1709/oz.

At $5000/oz, Drake is set to deliver $417 million of free cashflow at an internal rate of return of 151 per cent. The payback period is expected to be 14 months.

A recent Drake mineral resource estimate demonstrated 450,000oz of contained gold and 24.3Moz of silver. This will inform an upcoming stage two scoping study.

“This is a significant outcome for shareholders and a pleasing return on our ongoing exploration efforts at the Drake project,” Legacy Minerals chief executive officer and managing director Christopher Byrne said.

“At an assumed base case gold price of $4250/oz, well below current spot prices, the project is expected to deliver robust margins and generate strong free cashflows averaging $59 million pre-tax per annum during its first five years of operation and a robust NPV of $303 million.

“The airborne mobile-magnetotelluric geophysical survey is also now complete at Drake. The results will provide the first systematic look at the broader region in 30 years, and we’re excited by the potential insights it will deliver both near the mine and regionally.”

