Primero awarded $100m Rio Tinto contract

Rio Tinto is set to engage mining contractor Primero Group for a seawater desalination project at Parker Point, Dampier, Western Australia.

Primero – NRW Holding’s major branc – is anticipated to receive around $100 million in proceeds for the contract, which is expected to run for 12 months.

The contract concerns structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation (SMPE&I) procurement and construction for the seawater desalination project, involving a treatment facility and conveyor piping.

“This is an exciting opportunity as we continue to reinforce our long-term relationship with Rio Tinto through the delivery of world-class infrastructure performed in-house by Primero,” Primero managing director Michael Gollschewski said.

NRW chief executive officer and managing director Jules Pemberton echoed Gollschewski’s sentiment.

“This award continues to build on the long association between Rio Tinto and Primero,” he said.

Action Drill & Blast, another NWR subsidiary, has also been awarded two blasthole drill contracts with an anticipated value of around $19 million at Yancoal’s Yarrabee and Camby Downs mines in Queensland.

Golding Contractors has also secured contracts worth around $60 million from BMA for civil works at the Peak Downs mine in Queensland.

The Golding contract is expected to be completed by September this year and will include specialised earthworks, public access road diversion and approximately 6km of piping in combination with development of the existing spillway.

