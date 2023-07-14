Prime Creative Media has announced that as of 1 July 2023, it has acquired the PNG Industrial and Mining Exhibition and Conference.

With a long history in mining, manufacturing and associated industries, Prime Creative Media is confident that its business is the perfect match for this important industry event.

“We are excited to bring our extensive knowledge and expertise to PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference,” Prime Creative Media chief executive officer John Murphy said.

“Our goal is to take the event to the next level through professional delivery and utilising our media communications channels and industry relationships to grow the conference and its attendance.”

Prime Creative Media has an established track record in resources media and the events team will lead the delivery of the exhibition and conference.

The team have decades of combined knowledge and experience in delivering world-class exhibitions and conferences and prides themselves on communicating clearly and regularly with stakeholders.

“We are committed to investing the time and resources needed to grow this event,” Murphy said. “We are confident that the next instalment of this vital event for the Papua New Guinea mining and resources industry, scheduled for July 2024, will be a success.”

For any queries regarding the transition, or interest in securing a stand, please contact:

Conrad Patrick, events sales coordinator

conrad.patrick@primecreative.com.au

0411 510 053

For more information, please visit the event website: www.pngexpo.com