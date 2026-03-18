Preventing $100,000s in downtime with DAYWALK’s container solutions

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Mining operations can’t afford to stop. So, when multiple shutdown challenges threatened productivity for a mega miner client, DAYWALK mapped out a smarter transport solution.

Several transportation issues relating to critical parts and delayed operations where identified. There were also HVNL and Schedule 7 standards to adhere to, which can also cost time and money due to the custom manufacture of transport equipment.

The risk of critical service component damage, combined with time loss with ratchet strapping, manual restraints, and multiple handling steps, produced significant inefficiencies for mining operations. These inefficiencies directly threatened shutdown timelines.

Any delay with component transport had the potential to cost $10,000s per hour*. Estimated financial costs involved with the risk of downtime, critical service material damage or reworking, plus slow or unsafe manual handling were estimated at running into $100,000s.

When addressing these challenges, DAYWALK saw the opportunity to create transport equipment that assisted in mitigating shutdown overruns, by creating a predictable, repeatable workflow.

Cost of inefficiency

A cost-driven transport solution was required to speed up operations and control risk for our client. DAYWALK’s inhouse engineering team met the challenge head on with two custom-engineered 20ft Shutdown Service Container Kits. These containers simplified and streamlined the logistics for component transport, which enabled an increased efficiency for site workflow.

Traditional pallet-based methods create delays, risk, and lost productivity. DAYWALK’s certified, engineered, turnkey system was designed to aid speed, stability, reliability and operational savings.

Transport solution improvements

Measurable shutdown efficiency benefits include:

Rapid container loading and unloading via stacking pins and stabiliser bars

Quick side-access forklift retrieval, removing layer-by-layer unpacking time

Faster deployment with zero onsite modification

Easy drop-in loading of components using engineered restraint frames

No ratchet-strapping requirements for restraint to the container

“The containers have exceeded our expectations in both design and functionality. The stacking design and pin locking system provide exceptional stability, and the extendable stabiliser bars ensure secure transport within the container,” a shutdown planner said.

DAYWALK’s custom container solutions provided a solution for shutdown logistics inefficiencies, removing strain on shutdown planners, streamlining manual handling, preventing costly delays and ensuring safety and compliance.