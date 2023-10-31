Predictive maintenance re-defined with intelligent hardware

It is said predictive maintenance is the prospector’s compass to efficiency and the miner’s dynamite for performance enhancement. By foreseeing asset failures, miners can navigate their operations with precision, avoiding costly disruptions and strategically detonating maintenance to keep their productivity booming.

By merging IoT (internet of things) sensors, smart devices, and existing monitoring systems into a single platform, users can collect real-time machinery performance data.

But how is this achieved through one single platform?

The NRU-220S series: A hardware solution for predictive maintenance

The NRU-220S series, powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin System, is a hardware platform designed for various AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning applications.

Sensor integration

Predictive maintenance relies on data from various sensors to monitor the health and performance of machines and equipment. The NRU-220S series can interface with a range of sensors deployed on mining equipment, such as temperature sensors, vibration sensors, and cameras, to help facilitate the collection of real-time data from the machinery.

Real-time data processing

The NRU-220S series is equipped with a powerful GPU and CPU, making it capable of processing large amounts of data in real-time. This processing power is crucial for analysing sensor data and running complex machine learning models to detect anomalies or predict equipment failures.

AI and machine learning capabilities

Predictive maintenance often involves developing machine learning models to identify patterns and anomalies in sensor data. The NRU-220S series supports various AI frameworks and libraries, allowing mining developers to train and deploy predictive maintenance models on to the hardware.

Edge computing

One of the advantages of the NRU-220S series is its ability to facilitate edge computing. This means that predictive maintenance algorithms and models can run directly on the device, near the source of data generation. This minimises latency and allows for real-time decision-making for workers out on-site.

Connectivity

The NRU-220S series is equipped with multiple connectivity options, including Ethernet, USB, and PCIe, making it easy to connect to pre-existing equipment, data storage, or cloud services for data sharing and remote monitoring.

Scalability

Depending on the complexity of the predictive maintenance task and the volume of data involved, users within the mining sector can scale their solution by using multiple Jetson AGX Orin (SoMs) in a cluster or by integrating them with other hardware components.

By harnessing the power of the NRU-220S series hardware, miners can transform their approach to maintenance, ensuring their operations thrive with minimal disruptions.

As a distributor of the NRU-220S series, Backplane Systems Technologies possess industry expertise to provide guidance, education, and effective evaluation for customers interested in adopting such hardware.

