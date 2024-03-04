Hardman Bros’ gears are built to withstand tough mining conditions. Image: Dmitry Kalinovsky/shutterstock.com

Australian Mining looks at how Hardman Bros is lifting the Australian mining industry through its gears, gear boxes and manufacturing capabilities.

High temperatures, abrasive materials, constant operation. It’s no revelation to say that the equipment used in Australian mining operations often faces harsh and demanding surroundings.

And it’s critical for machinery and parts to have the ability to withstand such conditions.

This need extends to gears and gear boxes, of which family-owned Hardman Bros is a renowned supplier.

Since its inception in Victoria in 1953, Hardman Bros has built a strong reputation in a variety of Australian industries, mining key among them.

“The Hardman group of companies is a distinguished Australian-owned enterprise that stands as a premier provider of precision machining and gear-cutting services for leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs),” Hardman Bros chief executive officer Simon Bell told Australian Mining.

“With two subsequent acquisitions, the Hardman Group now encompasses three separate business units: Hardman Bros, R&I Instrument and Gear, and Marks 4WD.”

Alongside its range of gears and gear boxes, Hardman Bros specialises in gear manufacturing, computer numerical control (CNC) machining, and general engineering.

“In a strategic collaboration, Hardman Bros and R&I Instrument and Gear have united to amplify the scope and excellence of customer services, extending our expertise from precision gear cutting to CNC machining and general engineering,” Bell said.

Hardman Bros can gear cut up to 1.5m and gear grind up to 850mm in diameter. It can also carry out CNC simultaneous five-axis milling and CNC machining, with CNC lathes up to 1.15m in height and 950mm in diameter.

“We possess the ability to fulfill any additional needs for machining, fabricating, and industrial mechanical assembly,” Hardman Bros general manager Wayne Hardman told Australian Mining. “We are also specialists in general engineering techniques such as turning, milling, grinding, honing, slotting and keyseating. We do it all.”

Hardman said providing reliable and durable components is vital in ensuring that mining equipment performs optimally with minimal downtime.

“As gears play a crucial role in the efficiency of machinery, well-designed and precisely manufactured gears can enhance the overall performance of mining equipment,” he said.

“We provide a one-stop shop with most of the broad capability requirements required for the mining industry under one roof, and an extensive well-established group of supply chain partners who complement our offering.”

Such a broad offering is seen through the company’s long-term relationship with a manufacturer client that has a presence in Australia, New Zealand and the US.

Hardman said Hardman Bros helped the client identify and manufacture critical mining plant parts and assemblies by utilising skills such as reverse engineering and built-to-print capabilities.

“Hardman Bros, leveraging its expertise and capabilities, worked closely with the client to understand the intricacies of the problem. Through a collaborative approach, the company identified the root causes and potential challenges associated with the client’s issue,” he said.

“Hardman Bros not only provided a resolution to the immediate problem but also fostered a partnership with the client based on trust, reliability and the ability to deliver effective solutions.”

The client connected with Hardman Bros at a tradeshow in 2010.

“They (Hardman Bros) have helped us design gears and manufacture and repair spare parts,” the client said. “They have a quick response time and good-quality workmanship.”

By establishing key working relationships with fellow companies in the industries it operates, Hardman Bros has experienced significant growth, now boasting over 140 machines.

“One of the key drivers behind Hardman Bros’ success is the unwavering commitment to continuous improvement,” Hardman said.

“The company consistently reinvests in quality plant and equipment, ensuring that our manufacturing capabilities remain at the forefront of industry standards. This ongoing investment guarantees precision in products, on-time delivery, and optimum plant performance while minimising unscheduled downtime.

“Hardman Bros’ dedication to maintaining state-of-the-art machinery and equipment underscores our commitment to delivering the highest quality products and services to our valued customers.”

This feature appeared in the March 2024 issue of Australian Mining.