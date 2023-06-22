PPA promotes recreational vessel safety

The Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) has launched its annual recreational vessel safety campaign.

The campaign was originally launched as part of a proactive approach to reduce the number of recreational vessel-related incidents following repeated incidents of recreational boats anchoring in shipping channels, fishing in restricted zones, and coming dangerously close to large iron ore carrying ships.

2023 marks the eighth year in which this campaign has taken place, and the campaign has a clear message: to stay well clear of shipping channels.

Pilbara Ports general manager of marine operations captain Philip Christy said large commercial vessels had a blind spot, which extended for hundreds of metres, and were unable to manoeuvre quickly to avoid obstacles.

“There has been a gradual and ongoing reduction in incidents, but it is important to remind recreational boat users to be aware of their surroundings, and be aware of where not to navigate so we can avoid dangerous interactions,” Christy said.

The PPA has not recorded any significant incidents within the last 12 months, but three near misses have occurred, which highlighted the need for the campaign to raise ongoing community awareness.

“With more than 17,000 vessel movements occurring each year, skippers need to be aware of the rules and restrictions to keep themselves and their passengers safe,” Christy said.

The 2023 launch of the PPA recreational vessel safety campaign arrives as it released its May 2023 shipping numbers.