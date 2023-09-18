Powering the future: SKF’s holistic coupling solutions

Over the years, SKF has established itself as a market leader in bearing solutions, solidifying its position in the industry. However, the company’s dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction extends well beyond the realm of bearings.

With a wealth of experience spanning over 30 years in the industry, Simon Protheroe, the sales and business development manager at SKF, emphasises the benefits of the company’s cutting-edge power transmission offerings. Among these offerings are SKF’s coupling solutions, which play a crucial role in ensuring the efficient and effective operation of mining activities.

SKF’s gear and grid couplings can be found in applications such as conveyor systems, crushers, mills, and pumps, where the reliable transmission of power is critical. These components are versatile and found in a wide range of machinery and equipment in different industries.

While both gear and grid couplings serve the purpose of connecting shafts and transmitting torque, there are notable differences between these two types of couplings. Due to their unique design, grid couplings particularly excel in applications where vibration reduction is crucial, while gear couplings are ideal for high torque transmission.

“Gear couplings are renowned for their high torque capacity, precision, and ability to handle misalignment. They utilise interlocking teeth on the hubs to transmit torque effectively,” Protheroe said.

“Grid couplings, on the other hand, offer flexibility and accommodate misalignment through their unique design. The metal spring grid wrapped around the teeth provides the necessary flexibility, while also absorbing vibrations.”

Although these couplings may differ in their construction, Protheroe discusses their commonality with regards to maintenance.

“It is crucial to use the appropriate lubricants for these coupling applications. Using the wrong lubricant can have severe consequences on equipment performance and lifespan causing issues like increased friction, heat generation, and premature wear of critical components,” he said.

To guarantee the best functioning, utilising LMCG 1, a grease created with polyethylene thickener and mineral oil base, is advised.

“This specialised grease has been designed to endure substantial centrifugal forces and high torque demands found in grid and flexible gear couplings, preventing issues such as grease separation and subsequent damage,” Protheroe said.

SKF delivers comprehensive assistance with coupling selection, application, installation and maintenance such as a range of shaft alignment tools to ensure optimal coupling performance and extended service life.

This showcases SKF’s commitment to providing a holistic package, underscoring that their offerings extend far beyond bearing solutions, for which they are a leading provider.

Protheroe also mentions SKF’s adherence to the standards set by the American Gear Manufacturers Association (AGMA).

“Our gear couplings comply with AGMA standards, allowing customers to interchange components from various suppliers while still benefiting from SKF’s expertise and support,” he said.

By aligning with AGMA standards, SKF ensures that their gear couplings meet industry-recognised criteria for quality, performance, and compatibility. This commitment reflects SKF’s dedication to providing customers with versatile reliable solutions that meet customer needs.

While SKF has earned a reputation for engineering excellence in the bearings space, Protheroe highlighted that the company goes the extra mile by offering a holistic solution to customers’ industrial requirements across various domains.

This is illustrated with their comprehensive coupling packages that encompass lubricants, shaft alignment assistance, and expertise in bearings.

Count on SKF’s expertise for gear and grid couplings. Take the next step and visit the SKF website to explore how it can meet specific requirements.