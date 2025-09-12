Powering the future of mining skills

Image: WorldSkills

WorldSkills is providing a platform for Australia’s next generation of tradespeople to showcase their skills on the global stage.

The WorldSkills Australia 2025 National Championships and Skills Show once again demonstrated the strength and breadth of vocational excellence in Australia.

Over three days in June, the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre hosted more than 600 competitors across more than 60 skill categories, alongside 35,000 visitors including educators, employers, and policymakers.

Far more than a competition, the event reaffirmed its standing as a benchmark for national standards, while providing a springboard for innovation and global collaboration.

It once again provided a key platform for developing the next generation of skilled workers for industries such as construction, manufacturing, health, mining, and beyond.

Celebrating excellence

The National Championships highlighted exceptional talent across a diverse range of skills and trades – from traditional fields like welding and electrical installation to emerging disciplines such as automation, cyber security, and additive manufacturing.

Each competition showcased not only technical ability but also problem-solving, creativity, and adaptability – qualities increasingly valued in a rapidly changing global economy.

Interactive zones, including Try’aSkill experiences, allowed attendees to engage directly with emerging talent, creating a powerful symbiosis between aspiring students, parents and educators.

This approach influenced perceptions: 89 per cent of attendees reported a more positive view of vocational careers, while 87.5 per cent of competitors credited their involvement with motivating them to complete their studies.

For employers, the event provided a valuable opportunity to connect with emerging talent, identify future leaders, and influence the direction of skills development.

This year’s event was notable for its international engagement, with more than 60 Asia-Pacific delegates in attendance as part of a TAFE Queensland-led knowledge exchange. Guest competitors from China and Timor-Leste further reinforced the National Championships’ role as a platform for global learning and best practice sharing.

Meeting industry needs

As Australia faces evolving workforce demands, events such as the WorldSkills Australia National Championships and Skills Show have an important role to play, with sectors such as advanced manufacturing, energy and mining depending on highly skilled trades to sustain productivity and embrace new technologies.

Competitions in areas such as mechatronics, automation, and construction steel work reflect the types of expertise industries need, from operating complex machinery to implementing data-driven systems.

By benchmarking these skills against international standards, the National Championships ensured Australia is fostering talent to compete on the global stage.

With the 2025 event now concluded, attention now turns to selecting the Skillaroos Training Squad – a group of top-performing competitors who will undergo further training and development ahead of the 2026 WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai.

Training will include workshops, bootcamps, and one-on-one coaching with national experts, ensuring these young Australians represent the very best of the country’s skills sector. Sessions will not only develop technical capability, but foster leadership skills and the resilience needed to be a top performer.

For more than 40 years, WorldSkills Australia has been at the forefront of vocational excellence, engaging thousands of apprentices, trainees, and students while connecting them with industry leaders. Its programs are about more than competition – they are an investment in Australia’s future workforce.

By championing innovation, diversity, and collaboration, the 2025 National Championships and Skills Show reaffirmed its role as a driving force in shaping the skilled professionals who will power Australia’s industries for decades to come.

The next stop is the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, where selected Skillaroos will compete against the best in the world.

WorldSkills Australia is inviting organisations and training providers to partner on the road to Shanghai, supporting the Skillaroos through sponsorship, mentoring, and technical expertise.

This feature appeared in the September edition of Australian Mining.