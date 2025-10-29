‘Powerhouse’ ethernet switch for reduced downtime

The Moxa MRX-Q4064. Image: Madison Technologies.

Madison Technologies has introduced a new ethernet switch built for industrial networks to help reduced unwanted downtime.

The Moxa MRX-Q4064 is fast, modular, and engineered for absolute reliability – described by the company as “the command centre” for infrastructure. With 16 × 10 Gigabit ports and 280 gigabits per second (Gbps) switching capacity, it delivers the bandwidth to handle the most demanding control, video, or data-heavy environments.

Designed for mission-critical operations, the MRX-Q4064 features redundancy across every layer. Dual power, active cooling, and Moxa’s advanced VRRP and Turbo Ring protocols ensure your network keeps running, even when components fail.

Its modular design means flexibility: swap in copper or fibre modules as your project evolves, without replacing the entire chassis, ensuring greater reliability for a variety of different use cases.

As a trusted engineering-led distributor, Madison Technologies partners with global leaders like Moxa to deliver fit-for-purpose industrial connectivity. The company works alongside you from specification to commissioning, ensuring the technology you choose delivers measurable operational value.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.