Potash aspirant Agrimin powers on

Lake Mackay. Image: Agrimin

Agrimin has progressed further in its process engineering for its Mackay potash project, reporting successful conversion and flotation results from ongoing testwork conducted in partnership with FLSmidth and Veolia Water Technologies.

The company was able to achieve target potassium recovery rates and grades during flotation testwork.

The tests established optimal temperature and reagent mixing conditions, and further trials confirmed the robustness of the process, with potassium recoveries of over 90 per cent.

Importantly, dewatering tests demonstrated that the slurry thickened efficiently without the need for flocculants, a positive development for the commercial design of the thickener and belt filter components.

The bulk flotation effort generated 95kg of schoenite concentrate, with an average potassium recovery of 94 per cent.

This concentrate will be used for downstream leach and sulphate of potash (SOP) crystallisation validation, an essential step towards commercial-scale production.

“We continue to be impressed with the results from the laboratory testwork as we partner with leading equipment vendors, Veolia and FLSmidth,” Agrimin managing director and chief executive officer Debbie Morrow said.

“The repeatability of conversion and flotation under a range of conditions has demonstrated a robustness of key design parameters providing deeper confidence in the flowsheet.

“We look forward to the next step in our disciplined testing program which is the downstream leach and SOP crystallistion aspects of the flowsheet.”

The ongoing process testwork at the Mackay potash project is part of Agrimin’s front end engineering design (FEED) program, which is focused on pond start-up operations and ramping up potassium production.

The results will guide the design and performance of key plant components, ensuring a smooth transition to the next phase of project development.

