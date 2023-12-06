Position Partners to rebrand as Aptella

Intelligent positioning and automation solutions provider Position Partners has announced a new name and brand launching in early 2024.

Formed in 2008, Position Partners was created when five successful Australian state-based businesses joined forces after listening to customers that wanted to work with a unified, national company.

Now, 15 years later, the firm has taken similar steps and will rebrand the organisation to Aptella, reflecting the breadth of automation and positioning solutions and services the company offers.

“The Position Partners name and brand has served us well,” Position Partners chief executive officer Martin Nix said.

“Sentiment from our employees and customers was that the time was right for a fresh new identity to better represent the experiences people can expect from us as their vital technology provider.”

With locations throughout Australia, South-East Asia and New Zealand, the business supports the civil construction, building, mining and geospatial industries with leading technology solutions.

As emerging systems develop in automation and robotics, the Aptella team will continue to work collaboratively to understand project challenges and opportunities, innovate solutions and partner with customers for the long term.

The company is currently transitioning the brand with new signage, apparel and other marketing collateral to be rolled out in the coming months.

The business will continue as Position Partners until late January, when it will begin trading as Aptella.

As there is no change to legal entities, the company said all existing contracts and agreements will not change.

“Our team is energised and ready to engage with customers and partners in the new year as Aptella,” Position Partners marketing communications executive manager Gina Velde said.

“Whilst the name and branding are changing, the core aspects of our business and what people love about us remain as strong as ever.”

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.