Position Partners has a new Melbourne home

Position Partners has relocated its Melbourne office after a fire destroyed its Campbellfield branch.

Position Partners has more than 30 years’ industry experience with laser levels, grade control for heavy earthmoving equipment, positioning systems and the latest mapping tools. The company is focused on the distribution and support of positioning solutions for mining, geospatial and construction projects.

Its new location at 42 Enterprise Drive in Bundoora, about 15km north-east of Melbourne, offers a showroom, large service centre and a national warehouse to support its customers.

The Bundoora branch also offers sales, rental, training and workshop services for laser levels, machine systems and geospatial positioning instruments, while the Dandenong branch supports customers in south-east of Melbourne.

Position Partners’ former Campbellfield premises were destroyed by an electrical fire on Christmas Day 2022.

“We appreciate the support of our customers, suppliers and partners as we have worked through the impact of the unfortunate fire at our Campbellfield branch,” Position Partners chief executive officer Martin Nix said.

“Thanks to the extraordinary efforts of our people and partners such as Topcon we have returned to normal operational business and are now able to welcome customers to our re-established national premises.”

Founded in Australian in 2008, the business employs more than 350 people with branches throughout Australia, Indonesia, Singapore and New Zealand, along with sales and technical hubs in Malaysia and Philippines.

Position Partners is a distributor of Topcon machine control and positioning systems and supplies other brand technology such as fleet management systems, high-precision machine guidance, 3D laser scanners, remotely piloted aircraft, weighing and proximity detection systems, and a range of deformation monitoring options.

In July last year, Japanese company Mitsui invested in Position Partners to become majority shareholder.

“Mitsui recognises that our ability to deploy solutions to sites with various types of machinery, systems and software is critical to realising the full potential of digital innovation in the construction, mining and geospatial industries,” Nix said.