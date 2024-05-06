Portable PPB recognised as WA Innovator of the Year

Image: Andrey_Popov/shutterstock.com

The Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia (MRIWA) has named Portable PPB the 2024 WA Innovator of the Year for its detectORE.

detectORE is an in-field low-level gold detector and offers a unique method that allows explorers to rapidly quantify gold amounts during the greenfields exploration phase without having to leave the field.

Using detectORE, exploration geologists can make on the spot decisions and reduce the amount of null samples going to assay as anomalies can be followed up straight away.

detectORE also aids the exploration manager in directing the drill teams to infill locations without the need to demobilise, return assay results, and re-mobilise the drill teams.

MRIWA said detectORE found resonance with MRIWA’s mission to foster innovation in the minerals sector.

“Beyond mere accolades, WA Innovator of the Year provided Portable PPB with a platform to showcase the transformative potential of their technology, propelling them towards greater heights of success and influence,” MRIWA said.

“Together Portable PPB, MRIWA and he Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation demonstrate the effective dynamic support ecosystem we have here in Western Australia, each playing a distinct yet complementary role in fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth for the state.”

