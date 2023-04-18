Port Hedland sees record results

Pilbara Ports Authority’s (PPA) Port of Port Hedland has beaten its previous 24-hour throughput record, achieving 2.817 million tonnes, with 15 vessel movements.

The previous 24-hour throughput record of 2.573 million tonnes was achieved in December 2021.

The result was achieved despite last week’s temporary closure due to Cyclone Ilsa, which crossed the Pilbara coast as a category five storm on April 13 at midnight.

The PPA said that Cyclone Ilsa crossed approximately 120km east northeast of Port Hedland.

Prior to Cyclone Ilsa, Port Hedland had not been forced to shut down since 2019, when tropical cyclone Veronica struck the coast in March of that same year.

However, the incoming Cyclone Ilsa forced PPA to close the port in the early morning of April 12, with all berths and anchorages cleared the following afternoon. After safety inspections were complete, the port was re-opened in the late morning of April 14.

A late south-easterly change in Cyclone Ilsa’s path meant that the port was spared the worst of the storm.

The latest Port of Port Hedland throughput results are the largest 24-hour throughput Port Hedland has ever seen, according to PPA’s chief executive officer Roger Johnston.

“This amount of throughput has never been achieved before, and is down to the hard work of our people, who quickly got the port up and running after the passing of Tropical Cyclone Ilsa last week,” Johnston said.

“I’ve never heard of a port bouncing back as well as we did after a closure, and I thank the team for their outstanding efforts.”