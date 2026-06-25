The Western Australia Government has welcomed the dredging contract awarded to Jan De Nul Australia for Pilbara Ports and its new Zone 5 Bypass Channel at Port Hedland.

Announced earlier in the year as part of Western Australia’s (WA) state budget, the $50 million project, Pilbara Ports said, will enhance safety, efficiency and the resilience of the port.

Serving as one of the world’s largest bulk exports hubs and a ‘critical enabler’ of iron ore exports, Pilbara Ports said that the strategic dredging project will establish a bypass channel, allowing ships to safely navigate around a steeper-edged section of the port’s 42km shipping channel.

Known as Zone 5, WA’s minister for regional development Stephen Dawson said that the awarding of the contract marks an “important milestone”.

“The Zone 5 Bypass Channel is an industry-supported solution that will help ensure trade can continue, even in the unlikely event of an incident,” he said.

“This initiative reinforces Western Australia’s reputation as a safe, reliable, and efficient trading partner for global markets.”

A daily occurrence in Port Hedland sees some of the largest ships in the world transit the channel, operating within tightly constrains tidal windows and moving in convoy.

Pilbara Ports said that the bypass channel will complement existing passing lanes and refuge areas, further enhancing the port’s ability to manage maritime risk and maintain safe, continuous operations.

The level of activity in the port has been growing throughout the year, its latest milestone marking a two per cent increase in total monthly throughput to 65.9 million tonnes in April, from the same period in 2025.

The Port of Port Hedland also achieved a monthly throughput of 47 million tonnes during the month, of which 46.3 million tonnes was iron ore exports.

As for Jan De Nul Australia – a national subsidiary to its Belgian parent company – its local expertise in capital dredging, port expansion, and land reclamation projects has been applied in Port Hedland before, taking part in the initial dredging of the 42km waterway.

Part of the wider channel risk and optimisation project (CROP), Jan De Nul said that it adapted its execution methods to adapt to environmental conditions and operational requirements, which involved deploying a dredger in loading mode assisted by split barges and a trailing suction hopper dredge equipped with a ripper drag head.

Pilbara member of legislative assembly Kevin Michel said that this current investment to the Zone 5 bypass channel and the contract award is an important step forward for Port Hedland and the wider Pilbara region.

“This helps to ensure the port continues to operate safely and efficiently for years to come,” he said.

“It’s great to see strong collaboration between government, Pilbara Ports, and industry to deliver infrastructure that supports the region’s continued growth.”

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