Polymetals resumes operations at Cobar

The Endeavor silver-lead-zinc mine. Image: Polymetals

Polymetals Resources has provided an update following the recent incident at its Endeavor silver-zinc mine in Cobar, NSW.

The company said the sudden and tragic loss of its two employees Holly Clarke and Patrick ‘Ambrose’ McMullen has been difficult to comprehend.

Polymetals remains in contact and is providing assistance to their families, while another employee, Mackenzie Stirling, was injured in the incident and is recovering at home. The company said the wellbeing of its workforce is paramount, with counselling services available on-site as staff return to work.

“This tragic accident has been an incredibly trying time for the affected families, friends, colleagues and the Cobar community,” Polymetals Resources chair Dave Sproule said.

“Personally, I have been humbled witnessing the incredible ‘coming together’ by all involved, from our first responders and emergency response team, emergency services, police, community, local churches, regulator, our employees, fellow board members and the many others who have offered help in any way they could.”

Investigations are ongoing, led by the NSW Resources Regulator, NSW Police and independent mining experts appointed by the company.

The incident involved the unintended initiation of a ballistic disc, which was being prepared to release a stope hang-up. The affected area remains under a statutory non-entry notice, with the company coordinating access with the regulator.

Polymetals said there are no other restrictions to the recommencement of operations. Before blasting activities resume, the company will review its safety management system for handling explosives and implement any improvements needed.

A staged resumption of operations has begun, with rostered mining, maintenance and processing employees returning to site, transitioning to continuous shifts in the coming weeks.

“The considered and timely resumption of operations is essential to support our employees and their families,” Sproule said. “We will move past this accident and continue on our path to see Endeavor back online as the long-term operation we intend it to become.”