Polymetals powers ahead at Endeavor

The Endeavor silver-zinc mine. Image: Polymetals

Redevelopment and commissioning activities at Polymetals’ Endeavor silver-zinc mine in New South Wales remain on-track, with first cashflow set for June.

With first ore now crushed and hoisted to surface, wet commissioning of the processing plant is well underway and ore processing is set to kick off at the end of May.

Underground mining continues to ramp up ahead of schedule, with more than 40,000 tonnes of ore stockpiled to date. Additional surface ore is being stockpiled in preparation for processing.

Once fully operational, Endeavor is forecast to process 65,000 tonnes of ore per month during the second half of 2025.

“Polymetals’ board and management are very proud of the rapid and efficient redevelopment achieved to support establishment of underground and surface operations at its Endeavor mine,” Polymetals executive chairman Dave Sproule said.

“Our shareholders are realising ‘value for money’ from the in-house build undertaken which I can confidently say is rarely achieved at this scale,” he said.

Development work to access high-grade silver zones is progressing, with first production from these areas expected in July.

Polymetals has completed key infrastructure upgrades to support the long-term reliability of operations, ensuring a strong foundation as the mine transitions into steady-state production.

In parallel with development and commissioning, exploration drilling continues at the Carpark prospect, targeting southern extensions of the main lode.

The Endeavor mine was previously one of Australia’s largest zinc, lead and silver producers, with Polymetals’ restart strategy aiming to re-establish it as a significant base and precious metals contributor.

