PNG Expo unites industry innovation with community impact with Project Yumi partnership

The event brings together mining and resource leaders for two days of innovation and networking. Image: Prime Creative Media

The 2025 PNG Expo is set to return with a bold new vision, combining industry innovation with a powerful community-driven mission.

The 2025 PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo) is returning with renewed purpose, bringing together the region’s key players for two days of strategic insight, commercial opportunity and social impact.

Set to be held at the Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby from July 2–3, the event will again unite leaders across mining, infrastructure and resources, offering a revitalised platform for collaboration and progress.

With the official welcoming of a new charity partner in Project Yumi, the event embarks on a bold new chapter, broadening its impact and honing its vision for the future of Papua New Guinea.

Exhibitors from Australia and Papua New Guinea will be on-site, showcasing cutting-edge machinery, technologies and services that are helping to shape the region’s mining future.

Alongside the expo, a curated conference schedule will feature expert commentary and panel discussions tackling the sector’s most pressing challenges from operational resilience to workforce sustainability.

Backed by Austmine, a leading mining equipment, technology and services (METS) industry body, and Austrade, PNG Expo is poised to deliver measurable value for local and international stakeholders alike.

In 2025, however, this premier event will stand out for more than just its industry credentials with the signing of its new charity partner.

Project Yumi joins the mission

In a major announcement ahead of the event, PNG Expo has named Project Yumi as its official charity partner, marking a milestone in its commitment to embedding social responsibility into its foundations.

Project Yumi is a community-focused organisation dedicated to improving education, healthcare and employment outcomes throughout Papua New Guinea.

The group is known for its hands-on, solutions-driven approach to local challenges, often working behind the scenes to get vital resources where they’re needed most.

From redirecting surplus Australian school and medical supplies to running targeted programs like Project Meri and Project Wok, Project Yumi’s work spans the critical areas of youth empowerment and women’s health.

“Partnering with the 2025 PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference is a vital opportunity for Project Yumi to connect with the industries that operate within the very communities we aim to support,” Project Yumi founder and director Renee Mero said.

Mero believes the partnership represents more than just a presence on the expo floor; it is a sign the mining and infrastructure sectors are ready to take a more active role in shaping the country’s social and economic future.

“By building relationships with the sector, we have the chance to create real, on-the-ground impact, redirecting valuable resources, reducing waste, and investing in education and health where it’s needed most. It’s about working together to create sustainable, community-led change,” she said.

Project Yumi will not only exhibit at the event but also feature in the conference program, offering insights into how industry engagement can deliver meaningful, long-term benefits beyond project lifecycles.

“These partnerships have helped us deliver life-changing educational and medical supplies to some of the most remote communities in Papua New Guinea,” she said. “Through our involvement in the 2025 PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference, we’re hoping to build on these successes, connecting with more like-minded companies who are committed to sustainable development and community empowerment.

“Our goal is to expand our impact, reduce waste, and ensure vital resources reach the hands of those who need them most.”

The partnership is a symbol of the event’s broader goals of helping to ensure industrial growth goes hand-in-hand with social advancement.

Building momentum

Anticipation for the 2025 PNG Expo is reaching new heights. Global names including Metso, Sandvik, Blackwoods, Draeger and Lincom have already confirmed their involvement.

The networking reception and formal dinner will provide attendees with a relaxed setting to form new partnerships, discuss business opportunities and celebrate the sector’s shared achievements.

For PNG Expo organisers, the inclusion of Project Yumi signals the beginning of a long-term strategy to integrate impact-focused partnerships into the event’s DNA.

By supporting a cause that aligns with education, employment and healthcare development, the expo is highlighting the vital role that the resources sector can play in nation-building.

To take part and support the Project Yumi partnership, secure your ticket at the PNG Expo, which will be held in Port Moresby from July 2–3. Visit pngexpo.com/get-involved

This feature appeared in the July 2025 issue of Australian Mining.