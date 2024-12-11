PNG Expo: The epicentre of international business

Image: Prime Creative Media

The PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo) will make its long-anticipated return to Port Moresby in 2025, attracting all the key players from the Australian and PNG mining industries.

On top of its curated floor plan and stacked speaker conference, the 2025 event takes the backache out of conducting international business by connecting buyers and suppliers in one key location.

Delivering on its promise to be an unmissable industry event, all the attractions across the two-day event will take place in one central location – the Stanley Hotel.

Situated in the commercial and governmental hub of Port Morseby, the Stanley Hotel is conveniently located close to the airport and prioritises the welfare of its guests, offering a safe and secure stay.

Marketing manager of mining events at Prime Creative Media, Rebecca Todesco, said the focus for the 2025 event is allowing delegates and attendees to maximise face time and networking opportunities.

“Holding the event at a luxury business location like the Stanley Hotel means our delegates can spend more time building lasting industry connections and less time travelling between locations,” she said.

From the welcome drinks to the exhibition floor, the speaker conference and the gala dinner – all sideline events will be held within walking distance on Stanley Hotel property.

“Our delegates can make the most of their time knowing that once they arrive, we will bring the industry to them,” Todesco said. “Locating everything in the one place not only means more contact between our buyers and suppliers but also means we can prioritise the welfare of our attendees.”

Key exhibitors like Metso, Blackwoods, Sandvik, Dreager, Lincom, and Putzmeister have already locked in their floor space – get in quick to lock in your stand’s location on the floor plan.

The PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference will be held from 2-3 July 2025. Visit pngexpo.com/getinvolved to talk to our friendly team about how you can take part.