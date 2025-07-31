PNG Expo: Knowledge, networking, and deals on show

With more than 70 companies participating, the PNG Expo exhibition floor was constantly abuzz. Image: Prime Creative Media

PNG Expo 2025 provided an important opportunity for mining industry peers and decision-makers to come together.

The PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo) saw its largest-ever attendance in July, with more than 560 delegates joining the two-day event at the Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby.

Attendees were able to meet, greet, and network with peers from across the industry, while hearing from sector experts and expanding their knowledge on the latest products and services available in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

The event attracted representatives from industry majors, including Harmony Gold, K92, Newmont Lihir, Ok Tedi, St Barbara, PNG Power, and the Mineral Resources Authority, proving that PNG Expo provided an important decision-making platform.

Alongside the exhibition floor, attendees were invited to learn from sector experts and build their knowledge on the latest products and services.

A comprehensive conference program saw panel discussions tackle key issues such as training and staff retention strategies and how companies have leveraged innovation to make a name for themselves in PNG.

Alta Safety head of design Simon Hughes and height safety expert Zero Murray shared the stage for one particularly well-received session on the financial aspects of mine safety. They explained how well-thought-out measures can drive productivity and efficiency on mine sites and ultimately lead to greater cost savings for businesses.

Other conference highlights included an exclusive case study about global mining technology provider Metso’s work with PNG’s largest operating mine, Ok Tedi, and a spotlight session from Orica exploring key takeaways from its past and present projects.

Both days saw the conference floor charged with energy and participation, as delegates took every opportunity to engage with and learn from the list of industry experts.

The conference hall wasn’t the only place where knowledge was being shared. With more than 70 companies participating, PNG Expo was constantly abuzz with new connections being made and business being done.

Several Australian equipment and service providers made the trip to Port Moresby to share their solutions with our closest neighbour.

Among them was D&T Hydraulics and Engineering, also a gold sponsor for the event. The Mackay-based business specialises in repairs and servicing for hydraulic cylinders as well as remanufacturing tools for mining and agriculture sectors.

Silver sponsor TriCab also had its solutions on-show at PNG Expo. Its range of high-performance, flexible cabling and accessories are known for their quality and innovation, and the company’s team was excited to share how their engineered cable solutions save both time and cost for mining operations in any market.

Exhibitors reported a strong flow of foot traffic throughout the two days, leading to positive conversations and connections made at each booth.

That success was, in part, driven by the senior level of the PNG Expo audience. Some 31 per cent of attendees were key decision makers in their businesses, with direct authority over purchasing decisions. A further 35 per cent had confirmed influence over purchasing. More than 60 per cent of delegates were local to PNG.

A time to connect

It wouldn’t be a PNG Expo without hospitality and entertainment spread across the two nights.

The event kicked off with a poolside networking function on the evening before day one. Held on the open-air deck, with views of the surrounding area, the event was a perfect preamble to the busy days ahead.

TriCab state manager Shane Plumridge delivered a warm welcome address, setting the tone for an evening of relaxed networking as exhibitors and delegates connected.

The official dinner was held after day one of the event, giving exhibitors the chance to strengthen existing relationships and make new connections over an evening of great food and fantastic entertainment.

PNG Expo’s charity partner Project Yumi gave an address, providing a powerful insight into local PNG challenges while sharing more on the initiatives the organisation was delivering on.

Reflecting on the event, Prime Creative Media marketing manager mining events Rebecca Todesco said PNG Expo served as a welcome community hub, bringing together miners, equipment and service providers, and a range of industry stakeholders to help elevate the sector to even greater heights.

“You could sense the optimism and opportunity in the air throughout the two days,” she said.

“The industry is working together to achieve some amazing results, and the exhibition and conference helped to cement those key partnerships and collaborations for another year.”

Planning is now underway for next year’s event, with Todesco noting that industry interest is already building for another instalment.

“We’re looking forward to building even further on this year’s conference, and hosting the industry once more in 2026,” she said.

This feature appeared in the August 2025 issue of Australian Mining.