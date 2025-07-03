PNG Expo kicks off in Port Moresby

Image: Prime Creative Media

Following a successful day one, the PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo) enters day two with a jam-packed program in-store.

The annual event, which brings together industry decision-makers, METS companies and researchers from across the PNG and international resources industries, is delivering two days of innovative case studies, knowledge sharing and networking at the Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby.

A near-full-capacity audience attended the opening day on July 2. Attendees took a deep dive into Metso’s work at the Ok Tedi mine as part of the Case Studies Stream, while there were opportunities to hear from learning and development professionals about hiring and retaining talent in PNG’s fast-moving labour market.

Leaders from Remote Global and Rescue Group Services, Imatech, Lincom, and TriCab also shared stories of innovation and problem-solving from mining’s front lines in PNG.

Conference delegates stayed on for the official dinner yesterday evening, with a full ballroom taking the chance to relax and unwind with colleagues and mining industry counterparts.

On today’s PNG Expo conference agenda is a case study from Orica, as well as presentations on creating safer workplaces on mine sites, engaging local communities, and building efficiencies and cost-savings into mining projects.

Delegates also have the chance to discover the latest in product innovations and services, while forming lasting business connections. Dinesh Hapuarachchi, chief executive officer of JJ Ship Equip Agencies, said being part of PNG Expo provided important exposure for his team.

“We’re looking to make connections, network and connect with other companies who are also providing services to the mining industry,” he said.

Also among the PNG Expo exhibitors are D&T Hydraulics, Sandvik, and Crusher & Screen Sales.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.