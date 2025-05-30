PNG Expo: How to train and retain staff

The PNG Expo will provide a host of networking opportunities. Image: Prime Creative Media

The 2025 PNG Expo is set to showcase the latest products and services transforming Papua New Guinea’s mining industry.

The 2025 PNG Industrial and Mining Resources Exhibition and Conference (PNG Expo) is attracting industry attention as it aims to bring mining, industrial and resource experts from across the world to one key location.

The two-day event in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea (PNG), unlocks networking opportunities with industry leaders including Blackwoods, Sandvik, Metso, Mayo Hardware, and Putzmeister.

Prime Creative Media mining events marketing manager Rebecca Todesco said that networking remains at the heart of the PNG Expo experience, with dedicated events designed to spark new connections and strengthen existing ones.

“This event connects the Australian and PNG mining and resources industries,” she said. “It’s about getting all the key people in the industry together to do business face to face.”

The exhibition floor will grant attendees access to some of the most innovative technologies and topics sweeping the Pacific nation.

A dedicated PNG conference will also run alongside the main event, offering targeted sessions on key industry events including staffing and how to train and retain staff.

With home-grown focused job creation at the forefront of the PNG mining sector, the industry is committed to continuously levelling up the way it educates and maintains its staff and the local communities.

Laying the foundation for more job and training opportunities while ensuring employees feel heard and valued is vital to the success of PNG’s mining industry and ensuring the nation’s prosperity.

Pioneering mining companies in PNG have funded numerous schemes to back development and educational opportunities to support the community, including Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML), Frieda River Limited (FRL) and others.

OTML hosts multiple initiatives which aim to offer ongoing guidance, mentoring and on-the-job training, including the OTML University Internship program, Graduate Development Scheme program (GDS), as well as scholarships and university revamps.

In 2024, OTML granted 10 University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) university students scholarships totalling K300,000 ($115,455). The boost covered numerous costs including tuition fees, lodging support, travel assistance and a generous allowance.

OTML also welcomed 26 new recruits to its internship program which aims to advance higher education in PNG, giving trainees an insight into the operation of OTML while also preparing them for a long-standing career in the mining industry.

Another mining company backing revolutionary projects to enhance HR and training in PNG is FRL.

FRL programs pioneered in PNG have significantly ramped up women in leadership roles in remote Sepik Province communities.

The diverse training programs have been vital in empowering and providing women with crucial leadership skills, financial literacy, adult education expertise and knowledge of women’s community healthcare.

Cathy John from Paupe village in Ambunti district and Martina Aki from Wabia in Telefomin are among the trailblazing women who are transforming the community with help from FRL.

The initiative has been vital in shifting Sepik’s individuals and community in a positive direction while supporting the commencement of nearby mine works.

Ambunti district and Wabia in Telefomin are two out of the seven villages that are set to benefit when FRL’s Frieda River copper-gold project, hydroelectric dam and Sepik power grid come online.

Like many other initiatives in PNG determined to fund education programs to transform the country, FRL continues to pave the way for skilled workers and future leaders PNG.

As well as exploring compelling issues like training and retaining staff, the PNG Expo will be the one-stop event for attendees to capitalise on business opportunities while exploring innovative technologies alongside industry leaders.

With momentum building after a successful showing last year, anticipation is high for what the 2025 PNG Expo will deliver. For organisers, the focus is on deepening industry engagement and creating even more value for attendees.

Attendees will gain valuable insights through case studies of explorers and suppliers who have succeeded in PNG, as well as key takeaways from past and current projects in the region.

Other key themes to keep an eye out for include fuel and renewable energy, creating a safer workspace, gold, silver and copper mining and keeping up community relations.

Todesco said she is excited to once again offer delegates a unique opportunity to connect before the exhibition kicks off.

“Just like last year, delegates are invited to join us at poolside welcome drinks the night before the exhibition starts,” she said.

“The welcome drinks were a highlight from last year’s event and give attendees the chance to meet new people and touch base with existing contacts in a relaxed atmosphere before the official event begins.”

Additionally, the highly anticipated gala dinner will provide a perfect occasion for attendees to deepen the business connections made during the event.

PNG Expo will be held in Port Moresby from July 2–3. To secure your attendance, visit pngexpo.com/attend

This feature appeared in the June 2025 issue of Australian Mining.